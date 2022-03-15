Pot Purveyor Who Tried To Corrupt US Elections Gets Year

By Pete Brush (March 15, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit Ukraine-born cannabis entrepreneur Andrey Kukushkin with a year in prison Tuesday for scheming with former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas to funnel $1 million from Russian tycoon Andrey Muraviev into U.S. political campaigns. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken also hit Kukushkin, a 49-year-old naturalized American citizen from California, with a $10,000 fine and directed him to surrender to custody June 2. "This criminal conduct in this case is serious because it goes to the heart of our electoral system," Judge Oetken said. "People need to know that committing this type of crime will result in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS