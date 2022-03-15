Lewis Brisbois Faces Sanctions In Nursing Home COVID Case

By Y. Peter Kang (March 15, 2022, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has asked Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP why it should not be sanctioned for ignoring a precedential Ninth Circuit ruling when counsel asked the court to postpone the remand of a suit accusing a nursing home of causing a resident's COVID-19 death. In a strongly worded March 11 show-cause order, U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld asked counsel defending Rancho Mesa Care Center in a wrongful death suit to again explain why it failed to mention a binding Ninth Circuit case that essentially shut down its bid to keep the case in federal court. The suit, originally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS