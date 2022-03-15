Qualcomm Says Engineer Used Screenshotting To Steal IP

By Hailey Konnath (March 15, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm Technologies Inc. on Tuesday accused a former engineer of stealing a slew of confidential information and bringing it to a competitor, a feat the company said he accomplished by screenshotting sensitive documents to circumvent Qualcomm's safeguards. According to a lawsuit filed in California federal court, Gaurav Kathuria had access to highly valuable and confidential information while working for the wireless technology company. He promised to safeguard that information and keep it confidential in a written agreement, Qualcomm said. But late last year, Kathuria began taking hundreds of files from San Diego-based Qualcomm's secure network, Qualcomm alleged. Those files contained "highly...

