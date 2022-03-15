Gift Retailer Inks $4.5M Deal To End Illinois Finger Scan Fight

By Lauraann Wood (March 15, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Workers for an online gift platform owned by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. signaled to an Illinois federal judge Tuesday that they've struck a $4.5 million deal with the platform to end litigation over its allegedly illegal fingerprint scanning and collection practices. The workers asked U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin for preliminary approval of their settlement with Personalizationmall.com LLC, saying the deal would compensate more than 20,000 individuals who were allegedly required to use the gift platform's vein-scanning time clock system in Illinois without first consenting to the data collection and use. The parties reached their deal after an 11-hour mediation...

