Oakland Goes To High Court To Save Suit Over Raiders Move

By Zachary Zagger (March 15, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The city of Oakland, California, is not giving up its fight over the loss of the NFL's Raiders franchise, which moved to Las Vegas in 2020, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to revive antitrust claims against the team and the league. In a petition to the high court dated March 10, Oakland argued the Ninth Circuit improperly tossed its antitrust suit on standing grounds even though the court did not disagree the city was harmed by the NFL's and Raiders' actions to relocate the franchise, which left Oakland with an empty stadium and millions of dollars in lost economic revenue....

