OAN Sues AT&T Over DirecTV Pull, 'Disparagement' By CNN

By Craig Clough (March 15, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The owner of the conservative One America News Network has reportedly launched a billion-dollar California state court suit accusing AT&T, its chairman and DirecTV of breach of contract for pulling it from DirecTV's lineup and purportedly allowing TV hosts from CNN and HBO to "disparage" the network. The suit was filed March 7 in San Diego County Superior Court by OAN's parent company Herring Networks Inc., according to Ars Technica, which published a link to a copy of the complaint. Herring says AT&T is the majority owner of DirecTV and is bowing to political pressure to yank OAN and another Herring-owned...

