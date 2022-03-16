Solenex Broadens DOI Lease Saga To Fed Claims Court

By Lauren Berg (March 16, 2022, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The owner of a canceled oil and gas lease extended its ongoing dispute with the U.S. Department of the Interior to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, arguing that even if a D.C. federal judge determines there was government authority to cancel the lease, there was still a breach of contract. Solenex LLC is the owner of oil and gas lease rights granted by the U.S. for more than 6,000 acres in the Lewis and Clark National Forest in west-central Montana, but when the government canceled the lease in 2016, it breached the agreement, taking the company's property interests and causing...

