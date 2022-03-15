Long Beach, Others Win OK Of $550M Monsanto PCB Deal

By Lauren Berg (March 15, 2022, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has given the green light to a $550 million class settlement that Long Beach and other local governments reached with Bayer AG's Monsanto Co. and subsidiaries of Pfizer and Eastman Chemical to resolve allegations that the localities face increased costs due to Monsanto's contamination of waterways. In a 32-page order Monday, U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin granted preliminary approval to the proposed nationwide deal that would resolve allegations that Monsanto's manufacture and supply of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, contaminated the cities' water, necessitating costly treatment to remove the chemicals. The judge said the deal is a...

