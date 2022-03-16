Stillaguamish Fishing Rights Fight Headed To Trial In Wash.

By Joyce Hanson (March 16, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has shot down requests from three tribes to determine whether the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians has treaty fishing rights in certain waters around Puget Sound, ruling that the complexities of evidence in the case must be resolved at a bench trial. U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez said Tuesday that the three tribes should be afforded an opportunity to present their arguments at trial because court resolution on their bids for summary judgment is inappropriate in the Stillaguamish's case, which seeks to affirm the tribe's right to harvest fish and shellfish in the marine waters on the...

