Solenex Fights DOI's Attempt To Win Lease Dispute

By Clark Mindock (March 16, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The federal government has "exaggerated the scope" of precedent it cited to try to establish the Interior Department's ability to cancel oil and gas leases, according to a developer pushing back on an effort to nix a decades-long dispute. Solenex LLC told a D.C. federal court Tuesday that it should reject a motion filed last month by the government asking for summary judgment in the case, which revolves around a lease originally issued in the 1980s that was administratively canceled in 2016. The developer said that DOI had canceled the lease "confident in [its] belief that [it] had the unconstrained plenary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS