Greenberg Traurig Expands RE Platform With Manatt LA Hire

By James Mills (March 16, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP continues to expand its real estate group by scooping up a Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP real estate pro to be a shareholder in its Los Angeles office. Alison R. Weinberg-Fahey, who spent four years at Manatt Phelps, joins the Greenberg Traurig real estate practice, the firm announced last week. She focuses on commercial real estate, representing property owners, developers and investors. She also advises corporate entities on real estate issues as well as real estate aspects of mergers and acquisitions deals. "I have respected the attorneys at Greenberg in the real estate [practice] for so long," Weinberg-Fahey...

