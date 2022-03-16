WWE Looks To Take Down Rival's Antitrust Suit

By Matthew Perlman (March 16, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has blasted a lawsuit accusing it of trying to stamp out competition and maintain dominance over pro wrestling broadcasts in the U.S., telling a California federal court the allegations are a rival's attempt to shift blame for its own failures. WWE filed a motion to dismiss on Tuesday in the suit brought by Major League Wrestling, or MLW. The smaller company accuses WWE of monopolizing pro wrestling broadcasts and interfering with MLW's access to media markets and wrestling talent. WWE's motion argued that MLW only claims to have lost out on two potential deals for broadcast rights and...

