Insurer Must Defend Md. Agency In Airport Slip-And-Fall Suit

By Hope Patti (March 16, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. must defend Maryland's state airport agency in an underlying personal injury suit over a slip-and-fall accident in 2018, a Maryland federal judge ruled, saying the agency is entitled to coverage as an additional insured under a janitorial contractor's policy. U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson granted partial summary judgment Tuesday to the Maryland Aviation Administration and its insurer Starr Indemnity and Liability Co. in the dispute with Philadelphia Indemnity over coverage of the underlying suit under a policy issued to Chimes International Ltd. and Chimes Inc. Philadelphia Indemnity "is beholden to its contract with Chimes Inc., which...

