Dreyer's Defeats False Ad Suit Over Ice Cream Bars, For Now

By Gina Kim (March 16, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a putative class action alleging that Dreyer's falsely advertises its Haagen-Dazs ice cream bars as coated in milk chocolate, ruling that the bars' ingredient list disclosed the presence of vegetable oil in the bar's shell. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos tossed the false advertisement and deceptive business practices case filed by named plaintiff Lauren Yu but gave her a chance to amend her suit. Judge Ramos wrote in the order that the label on the Haagen-Dazs coffee ice cream bar dipped in milk chocolate, toffee and almonds never said the product was made...

