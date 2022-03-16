Fed. Circ. Won't Review 2 IP Axes Over Written Description

By Tiffany Hu (March 16, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday refused to revisit two decisions striking down patents due to written description concerns, prompting three circuit judges to write a dissent accusing the panel of "broadening" the inquiry used for written description in one case. In the first precedential decision, the Federal Circuit rejected Biogen's rehearing petition, in which the drugmaker argued that a split appellate panel in November wrongly affirmed that a patent for its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera was invalid for lacking a written description. A "single passing reference" to a certain dosage of a chemical in the patent specification was not actually...

