Vegas Hotel Says Insurer Admits Virus Can Physically Damage

By Eli Flesch (March 17, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- New evidence in Las Vegas casino and resort Treasure Island's pandemic coverage suit appears to show that officials with the resort's insurer, Affiliated FM, were concerned about whether communicable diseases might be able to inflict physical loss or damage to property, Treasure Island told a Nevada federal court. Las Vegas casino and resort Treasure Island said in an evidence filing Tuesday that an email and a voicemail from two senior Affiliated adjusters showed that the insurer admitted to the possibility that the coronavirus could cause the type of physical damage required for coverage under the hotel's policy. (AP Photo/John Locher) Treasure Island LLC...

