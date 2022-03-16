China Ties End Telecom Cos.' Access To US Networks

By Grace Dixon (March 16, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission voted Wednesday to bar telecommunications companies Pacific Networks Corp. and its ComNet (USA) LLC unit from operating in the U.S. after finding that their ties to the Chinese government posed national security concerns and could potentially enable espionage. Wrapping up an investigation launched nearly two years ago, the FCC ordered both companies to discontinue services in the U.S. within 60 days. The agency found that the companies, which are indirectly controlled and owned by the Chinese government, according to the FCC, failed to dispel concerns that their ownership leaves them open to exploitation and influence by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS