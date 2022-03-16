WorldStarHipHop Attys Score $95K In Fees After TM Win

By Jasmin Jackson (March 16, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge awarded counsel for entertainment platform WorldStarHipHop more than $95,000 in fees and expenses on Tuesday for helping the business obtain a $1.2 million default judgment in a trademark infringement suit over the use of its name and likeness. U.S. District Judge J. P. Boulee said in the ruling that itemized billing records provided by Thomas Horstemeyer LLP and Johnson & Johnson LLP, counsel for WorldStarHipHop owner LO 337 IP Holding LLC, had amply demonstrated why the firms should receive a total of $95,416 for time spent guiding the outlet's trademark infringement suit over the use of its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS