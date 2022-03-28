Justices Wrestle With Railroad Liability In Injury Suit

By Linda Chiem (March 28, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday grappled with how to define when a locomotive is "in use" and whether Union Pacific Railroad Co. should face liability for injuries an engineer sustained after he slipped and fell while preparing a train to depart an Illinois rail yard. The justices heard oral arguments in locomotive engineer Bradley LeDure's case against Union Pacific, considering what circumstances would trigger a railroad's liability under the Locomotive Inspection Act, the 1911 law that set safety and inspection requirements for locomotives in "use" on a "railroad line." LeDure's attorney, David C. Frederick of Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel &...

