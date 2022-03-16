Dem Bill Would Ban Mergers Over $5B, Hike Enforcer Funding

By Bryan Koenig (March 16, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Democrats introduced one of the most dramatic proposed merger review overhauls yet Wednesday, pushing to ban all deals valued at over $5 billion, envisioning the dissolution of all such deals inked in the last 21 years, and giving enforcers a massive financial boost and unilateral power to block transactions. The Prohibiting Anticompetitive Mergers Act from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., joins a spate of recent proposals aimed at curtailing corporate consolidation and driven by a pushback on the power of online platforms and a growing belief that antitrust enforcement in recent decades has failed to protect workers...

