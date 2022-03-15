Biden Wants To Bar Contractors Using Applicants' Past Salary

By Daniel Wilson (March 16, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden has urged the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council to consider creating a rule to prohibit federal contractors from considering applicants' salary history when making employment decisions, part of a broader push to improve pay equity. Biden issued an executive order late Tuesday directing the FAR Council to "consider issuing proposed rules" that would improve "pay equity and transparency" for employees of federal contractors and subcontractors. Specifically, the council — whose members include the heads of the U.S. Department of Defense, the General Services Administration and NASA — should consider whether to limit or prohibit contractors and subcontractors from seeking or using...

