Restaurant Revitalization Fund Not In $1.5T Spending Bill

By Joyce Hanson (March 16, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Restaurants still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic have been excluded from the $1.5 trillion omnibus fiscal year 2022 appropriations package signed by President Joe Biden, industry advocates say. Congress in passing the omnibus spending package last week for all federal government operations did not allow for replenishment of the hard-won 2021 Restaurant Revitalization Fund, or RRF, grant program run by the Small Business Administration, which had provided eateries with a much-needed $28.6 billion, according to Sean Kennedy, executive vice president of public affairs for the National Restaurant Association. "We are calling it a gut punch to those 177,000 restaurants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS