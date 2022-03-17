CheapOair Owner To Pay $2.6M After NY False Ads Probe

By Joyce Hanson (March 17, 2022, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The owner of travel websites and mobile platforms including CheapOair.com and OneTravel.com will pay $2.6 million to New York for misleading consumers with deceptive marketing tactics that falsely claimed airline tickets and hotel rooms were selling out quickly, according to the state's attorney general. An investigation into online travel agency Fareportal Inc. revealed that the web operator created a false sense of urgency with advertising that pressured customers into making fast purchases, the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James reported on Wednesday. The tactics, known as "dark patterns," manipulated customers and fooled them into buying goods and services —...

