9th Circ. Upholds Calif. Cafe's Virus Coverage Suit Dismissal

By Eli Flesch (March 17, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco cafe isn't entitled to coverage for its pandemic losses from Oregon Mutual Insurance, a Ninth Circuit panel said, citing the findings of the first California appellate court to rule in favor of an insurer in a COVID-19 coverage suit. The panel said Wednesday that the state court decision, which found that losses resulting from government pandemic orders weren't covered by a commercial property insurance policy, precluded coverage for Chloe's Cafe. The Ninth Circuit ruled that a San Francisco cafe is not entitled to coverage for its pandemic losses from Oregon Mutual Insurance, dealing another loss to a policyholder...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS