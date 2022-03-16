Byron Allen Cos. Accuse Nielsen Of Fraudulent TV Ratings

By Hailey Konnath (March 16, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A group of media companies owned by businessman and comedian Byron Allen on Wednesday accused The Nielsen Co. of lying about the reliability of its television ratings system, allegedly costing media companies billions of dollars in lost revenue as Nielsen continued to rake in money from the outdated system. Nielsen's television ratings service — long considered the trading currency for the $70 billion TV advertising marketplace in the U.S. — is "outdated, unreliable and broken," according to the suit filed in Illinois state court Wednesday. Nielsen has known about the flaws in its system but hasn't invested in bringing its system...

