Daiichi Sankyo Hit With $75K Legal Bill Before Patent Trial

By Andrew Karpan (March 16, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap has rejected a legal effort by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca to get out of a patent lawsuit over a breast cancer treatment drug they both sell and also ordered Daiichi to pay $75,000 in legal fees for what a rival called "discovery malfeasance." The order from Judge Gilstrap came down Tuesday and cleared the way for a jury trial to take place early next month in his Marshall, Texas, courthouse. Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. and AstraZeneca face claims that their Enhertu brand of breast cancer treatment medication rips off a drug sold by Seagen Inc. called Adcetris....

