Company Illegally Games Facebook Review Metrics, Suit Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 17, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook Inc., has sued Customer Feedback Score Solutions, which it claims is an unlawful business that uses fake and hired Facebook accounts to provide bogus engagement for a fee and help advertisers evade the platform's enforcement mechanisms. In a complaint filed Wednesday in California federal court, Meta alleged that Chad Taylor Owen, through his company, has been artificially inflating his clients' Facebook Customer Feedback Scores through the use of fake reviews and feedback in violation of the social media company's terms and policies and California law. "Through his business, defendant interfered with and continues to interfere with Facebook,...

