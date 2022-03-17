DC Judge Pauses Tribal 'Monopoly' Suit For Washington State

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 17, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge granted the state of Washington's motion to pause casino operator Maverick Gaming LLC's suit alleging the state allows Native American tribes to hold a monopoly on gambling rights, ruling his court must first decide on the plaintiff's request to drop the state from the lawsuit. In a two-page order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Florence Y. Pan approved the Evergreen State's bid to pause all legal proceedings until the court resolves pending motions. The state has requested the case be transferred to Washington federal court while Maverick sought on March 10 to amend its complaint to only...

