Chubb Unit Wants Sports Media Co.'s Coverage Suit Trimmed

By Josh Liberatore (March 17, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit asked a Texas federal court to ax most of the claims brought against it by a sports media company seeking coverage for $9 million that the insured alleged was stolen by ex-employees, arguing that the claims are duplicative of the firm's core breach of contract claim. In a motion to partially dismiss filed Wednesday, Federal Insurance Co. said Blue Star Sports Holdings Inc. can't sue it for breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, or for violations of the Texas Insurance Code. The insurer argued that those claims are extra-contractual and require Blue Star...

