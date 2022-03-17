Iraqi Telecom Disputes Freezing Order In Lebanese Bank Feud

By Caleb Symons (March 17, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- An Iraqi telecommunications firm is appealing a New York federal judge's decision Wednesday to reduce the money the Intercontinental Bank of Lebanon owes the firm, as it seeks $97 million in damages in a pending, second round of arbitration over an allegedly fraudulent loan deal. A notice filed with the Second Circuit on Wednesday says Iraq Telecom Ltd. is challenging U.S. District Judge Denise Cote's decision to vacate all but $3 million of its ex parte attachment, which had been worth more than $42 million. The notice does not include details of the appeal. In her ruling, Judge Cote dismissed the...

