9th Circuit Dismisses Avenatti's Double Jeopardy Appeal

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 16, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday tossed Michael Avenatti's appeal in a California criminal case alleging that he stole millions of dollars from his clients, saying a lower-court judge correctly denied the embattled attorney's attempt to dismiss the matter on double jeopardy grounds. A mistrial had been declared in the case in August based on evidence from the bookkeeping software Avenatti's firm used that was not disclosed by the government. After Avenatti said the accounting data was critical to the case, U.S. District Judge James Selna granted his request for a mistrial. Avenatti then turned around and appealed the district court's earlier,...

