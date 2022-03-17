Chinese Investors Seek $11M Over Luxury Condo Investment

By McCord Pagan (March 17, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A group of Chinese investors sued a backer of a luxury condominium tower in New York City for more than $11.1 million, saying their loans for the project are now roughly two years overdue, according to a lawsuit filed in New York state court. The 10 investor plaintiffs, nine individuals and one corporate entity, sued GDC 138 E 50 LLC, a company formed to invest in The Centrale luxury condos in Midtown Manhattan, for breach of contract on Wednesday, saying they loaned a total of $11.12 million in 2017 and still haven't received their money, which was due in the first...

