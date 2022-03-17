Google Can't Shield Client Names In Whistleblower Dispute

By Silvia Martelli (March 17, 2022, 5:42 PM GMT) -- A tribunal ruled on Thursday that the names of two Google clients allegedly favored by the tech giant on Internet searches should not be kept anonymous, ruling for a former employee accusing the company of unfair dismissal for blowing the whistle on anti-competitive behavior. The Employment Appeal Tribunal in London said that the employment tribunal had failed to "properly consider" the open justice principle, including the importance of naming names, when it ordered Google's clients to be kept anonymous in a dispute brought by a former worker in the search giant's travel unit. Robin Frewer, who was a commercial director in...

