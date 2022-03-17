PDVSA Tells 2nd Circ. Seeking Info In Venezuela Is Dangerous

By Morgan Conley (March 17, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Petróleos de Venezuela SA is fighting claims that it could have obtained evidence from past and present employees and documents in Venezuela to support its claim that U.S. sanctions prevented it from paying $40 million owed to a creditor, telling the Second Circuit that such arguments are "naïve and unrealistic." In a reply brief Wednesday, Venezuela's state-owned oil company doubled down on its arguments that Judge George B. Daniels of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York throttled its ability to show that U.S. sanctions made it impossible to repay the loan by prematurely granting summary judgment...

