Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PDVSA Tells 2nd Circ. Seeking Info In Venezuela Is Dangerous

By Morgan Conley (March 17, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Petróleos de Venezuela SA is fighting claims that it could have obtained evidence from past and present employees and documents in Venezuela to support its claim that U.S. sanctions prevented it from paying $40 million owed to a creditor, telling the Second Circuit that such arguments are "naïve and unrealistic."

In a reply brief Wednesday, Venezuela's state-owned oil company doubled down on its arguments that Judge George B. Daniels of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York throttled its ability to show that U.S. sanctions made it impossible to repay the loan by prematurely granting summary judgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!