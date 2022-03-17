Google Beats Claims In Speaker Tech Patent Row, For Now

By Adam Lidgett (March 17, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed for now claims that Google indirectly infringed a trio of Sonos speaker technology patents and that Sonos should get enhanced damages, but gave the audio equipment maker another chance to amend those claims. U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Wednesday dismissed without prejudice Sonos' willful infringement and indirect infringement claims relating to U.S. Patent Nos. 10,469,966; 10,779,033; and 10,848,885. The judge said that while Sonos was required to allege Google willfully infringed the patents in order to support its bid for enhanced damages, Sonos fell short there. Judge Alsup said Sonos sent an infringement notice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS