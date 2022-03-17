PDVSA Looks To Slash Investment Firm's $3.3M Fee Bid

By Alyssa Aquino (March 17, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Venezuela's state-owned oil company urged a New York court to deny the majority of an investment firm's $3.3 million legal fees, saying redundancies and "inexplicable" legal team shake-ups had inflated the firm's costs of winning a $247 million court judgment. Petróleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA, said it shouldn't have to pay the "grossly excessive" fees that Red Tree Investments LLC incurred in litigation seeking judgment on a January 2019 note agreement. The dispute was relatively straightforward, PDVSA said, noting that the case had been stayed for 21 months out of its two-year run and that Red Tree had obtained the...

