DOJ's UnitedHealth, Change Challenge Set For Aug. 1 Trial

By Bryan Koenig (March 17, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge scheduled an Aug. 1 trial for the U.S. Department of Justice challenge to the planned $13.8 billion merger between UnitedHealth Group's Optum unit and health care technology outfit Change Healthcare. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols's minute order Thursday represents a middle ground between the June 20 kickoff proposed by the companies and the preferred Aug. 24 start sought by the DOJ Antitrust Division and the attorneys general of Minnesota and New York. "Trial will last 12 days and conclude on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Plaintiffs will have seven days to present their case (including rebuttal) and...

