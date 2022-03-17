Firm Says Ex-Client Can't Sue To Recoup Punitive Jury Award

By Lauraann Wood (March 17, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A law firm argued Thursday to the Illinois Supreme Court that defense attorneys would face excessive liability exposure if the court allows a former client to try to recoup in malpractice damages a punitive award it was ordered to pay in an employment dispute. During oral argument, Missouri-based Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard PC urged Illinois' justices to hold that it would violate both state statute and general public policy to let former client Midwest Sanitary Service potentially recover malpractice damages tied to a $625,000 punitive award jurors assessed against the company in the underlying employment dispute. Illinois law blocks plaintiffs from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS