Aon Hewitt, Transport Co. Agree To Class Status In ERISA Suit

By Abby Wargo (March 17, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit alleging public transportation provider FirstGroup America Inc. replaced most of its retirement plan options with subpar Aon Hewitt funds can proceed as a class action, the companies and ex-workers told an Ohio federal court. Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting Inc., FirstGroup and four former FirstGroup workers serving as named plaintiffs filed a stipulation Wednesday asking U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Black to sign off on a class of FirstGroup retirement plan participants who had invested in Aon Hewitt funds since Oct. 1, 2013. The class would cover tens of thousands of people, according to the filing. The ex-workers filed suit...

