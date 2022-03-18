DOD Finalizes Enhanced Debriefing Rule For Contract Bidders

By Daniel Wilson (March 18, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has finalized a rule giving unsuccessful contract bidders the right to seek an in-depth debriefing on why their bid was not chosen, intended to increase transparency and cut down on bid protests. Under the final rule, bidders can seek an "enhanced" post-award debriefing for most competitively awarded defense contracts and task and delivery orders. The rule, amending the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, was formally published in the Federal Register on Friday and is effective immediately. "These enhanced postaward debriefing requirements will assist in developing small business capabilities, provide increased participation, and promote competition," the DOD...

