BIA Must Rethink Removal For Burglary Of Empty Dwelling

By Ivan Moreno (March 18, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A man facing deportation from the U.S. for burglarizing an empty Florida property got another chance to challenge his removal after the Eleventh Circuit questioned a finding by immigration judges that his crime constituted "moral turpitude." In Thursday's published opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously vacated the Board of Immigration Appeals' decision regarding Emmanuel Lauture and directed the federal agency to review whether the crime to which he pled guilty in 2010 — burglarizing an unoccupied dwelling — can be considered to involve moral turpitude. U.S. Circuit Judge Adalberto Jordan, writing for the appeals panel, said the BIA didn't address Lauture's argument that the...

