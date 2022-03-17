9th Circ. Blocks New Prop 65 Acrylamide Warning Label Suits

By Gina Kim (March 17, 2022, 10:27 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday upheld a preliminary injunction stopping new lawsuits from being filed under California's Proposition 65 to obtain cancer warning labels on food and beverages containing the chemical acrylamide, citing the conflicting reports from reputable scientific sources about whether acrylamide in food spikes cancer risks. In a published, 28-page unanimous opinion, three circuit judges affirmed U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller's decision to block the suits as the legal battle between the California Chamber of Commerce, also known as CalChamber, and the nonprofit Council for Education and Research on Toxins, or CERT, over Proposition 65's warning labels on food products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS