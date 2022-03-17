Uber Judge Says 'Wokeness' In Drivers' Survey Skews Results

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 17, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday criticized a survey that plaintiff Uber drivers submitted to back putative class claims alleging the company terminates drivers based on a racially biased rating system, citing flaws such as the questionnaire's methodology and its "wokeness" in using the term "Latinx," which he said some Latinos may not know. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria heard oral arguments Thursday on a motion filed by Uber Technologies Inc. to dismiss the twice-amended complaint from former driver Thomas Liu alleging his firing was unfairly based on ratings from passengers, who are influenced by bias. The judge did not issue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS