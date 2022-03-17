Patent Board Taps Into Finer Points Of Phone Touch Screens

By Christopher Cole (March 17, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Apple and Samsung sought to persuade a skeptical Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel Thursday to toss a smartphone enterprise's claims to touch-screen technology that have landed all three companies in Texas federal court. PTAB judges questioned why Neonode Smartphone LLC's more than seven-year-old patent on a user interface that allows touch activation of phone features should be dashed as obvious based on similar innovations from the early 2000s, but also pushed Neonode to explain how its invention departed from older technology. The patent board fight comes nearly two years after Neonode named Apple and Samsung in a pair of federal...

