Ariz. Court Tosses $1M Car Crash Verdict For 'Impaired' Driver

By Jonathan Capriel (March 18, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- An Arizona appeals court tossed a $1.25 million jury award and ordered a new trial in a suit accusing a trucker of negligently injuring a "substantially impaired" driver who had cocaine and alcohol in his blood, saying the lower court erroneously blocked expert testimony regarding the injured driver's reaction time. The three-judge panel issued their Thursday ruling, vacating Nicholas Waterford's win in Superior Court in Yuma County, by first highlighting that the injured plaintiff "was under the influence of an intoxicating liquor or a drug." "Before dawn on a winter morning, Waterford left his friend's house and began driving home in...

