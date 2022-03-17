Ex-GM Says Dallas Mavs Fired Him For Reporting Harassment

By Zachary Zagger (March 17, 2022, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Former longtime Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson hit the NBA team with a wrongful termination lawsuit Thursday in Texas state court, alleging he was fired in retaliation for reporting that team owner Mark Cuban's chief of staff had sexually harassed and assaulted his nephew. Nelson's suit alleged he was "summarily fired" last year after he expressed concerns that Jason Lutin, whom the suit described as Cuban's "right-hand person" and who is still with the team, was putting the organization and Mavericks employees at risk after Nelson learned of the sexual assault and harassment allegations by his nephew. The suit filed...

