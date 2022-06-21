BREAKING: Plan's Dialysis Reimbursements Are Acceptable, Justices Say

By Britain Eakin (June 21, 2022, 10:24 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday overruled a Sixth Circuit decision reviving dialysis provider DaVita Inc.'s suit against an Ohio hospital's health plan for skimping on treatment reimbursements, holding that the health plan isn't discriminatory. The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday that an Ohio hospital's reimbursement rates for kidney dialysis aren't discriminatory. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) In a 7-2 ruling, the justices sided with Marietta Memorial Hospital Employee Health Benefit Plan, holding that the plan's reimbursement rates for kidney dialysis don't violate the Medicare Secondary Payer Act's anti-discrimination provision, which prohibits insurers from providing disparate coverage to patients with end-stage kidney disease....

