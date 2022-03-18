Sony Avoids New Trial After Winning Game Infringement Row

By Jasmin Jackson (March 18, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap has rebuffed two video game developers' bid for a new trial after a jury held that Sony's PlayStation console didn't rip off their patented technology, finding that the developers couldn't contest claim constructions that they'd previously agreed to. Judge Gilstrap ruled Thursday that Infernal Technology LLC and Terminal Reality Inc. had failed to convince him that an October 2021 jury verdict wrongfully sided with Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC in a patent suit over technology that controls lighting on a display screen. According to Judge Gilstrap, the game developers' attempt to "un-do" the verdict fell flat because...

