Office Tower Owner PWM Fights Creditor Effort At Ch. 11 Plan

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 18, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt owner of two luxury office towers in New York and Chicago has objected to an attempt by battling creditors to file their own Chapter 11 plan under seal in the debtor's case, calling the move a "stunt" that will endanger the debtor's efforts to maximize the value of its property. The recent move from investor 245 Park Member LLC and several other mezzanine lenders to file an alternative plan is "an alarming escalation" of their ongoing effort to subvert the restructuring process, PWM Property Management LLC said in an objection filed Thursday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the...

