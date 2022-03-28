High Court To Consider Warhol Copyright Ruling

By Tiffany Hu (March 28, 2022, 9:42 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to review the Second Circuit's decision that Andy Warhol's artwork didn't make fair use of a photo of music legend Prince, following a petition that argued that the high court needs to clarify a circuit split on what makes a work transformative. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to wade into a fight over legendary artist Andy Warhol's use of a photo of pop icon Prince for a series that appeared in Vanity Fair in the 1980s. (Photo from Court Filings) In its order list, the high court granted The Andy Warhol Foundation's petition...

